Kennesaw 101 Citizens Academy begins Sept. 14

The city of Kennesaw is accepting applications for the second “Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.”
This course is designed to inform participants about the diverse range of work performed by the city, provide them an inside look at the city’s day-to-day operations and include these endeavors in the long-term vision of the city, according to a city statement.
The academy, which begins Sept. 14, is open to Kennesaw residents and business owners.
Each week the academy will have a specific area of focus on the different operations of the city, including culture, tourism, public works/facilities, public safety/justice, community development, budget, operations and political/legal process.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from city staff and participate in hands-on activities.
After completing the program, participants are expected to better understand the role of local government in ensuring the community’s prosperity.
Beginning Sept. 14, the academy will meet weekly from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at City Hall, with graduation scheduled for Nov. 8.
By Aug. 27, download the application from the city website at kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kennesaw-101-application and email it to agasparini@kennesaw-ga.gov.