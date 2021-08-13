ajc logo
Kennesaw 101 Citizens Academy begins Sept. 14

Applications are due by Aug. 27 for Kennesaw residents and business owners who would like to participate in the Kennesaw 101 Citizens Academy, beginning Sept. 14 to Nov. 8. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
The city of Kennesaw is accepting applications for the second “Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.”

This course is designed to inform participants about the diverse range of work performed by the city, provide them an inside look at the city’s day-to-day operations and include these endeavors in the long-term vision of the city, according to a city statement.

The academy, which begins Sept. 14, is open to Kennesaw residents and business owners.

Each week the academy will have a specific area of focus on the different operations of the city, including culture, tourism, public works/facilities, public safety/justice, community development, budget, operations and political/legal process.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from city staff and participate in hands-on activities.

After completing the program, participants are expected to better understand the role of local government in ensuring the community’s prosperity.

Beginning Sept. 14, the academy will meet weekly from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at City Hall, with graduation scheduled for Nov. 8.

By Aug. 27, download the application from the city website at kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kennesaw-101-application and email it to agasparini@kennesaw-ga.gov.

