Georgia House panel OKs bill to limit local housing moratoriums

House Bill 514, a bipartisan measure sponsored by Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, would target what builders see as one of the most egregious uses of that power: blanket development moratoriums that some cities and counties have used to block construction entirely for months on end.

“We are talking about a shortage of housing in Georgia,” Washburn told the House Governmental Affairs Committee. “I don’t believe it should be allowed for a local government to just stop construction and say, ‘well we don’t need any more people here.’

“Our people have to have a place to live.”

The bill, which passed 12 to 6, would limit local moratoriums on residential development to 180 days. It would also prevent governments from extending them in most situations. Lobbyists for Georgia cities and counties dropped their opposition to the bill this week after Washburn agreed to add exceptions for things like emergencies and ongoing studies.

“We don’t think moratoriums should go on forever, but there are legitimate reasons sometimes when moratoriums might need to continue,” said Jim Thornton, a lobbyist for the Georgia Municipal Association.

Local government officials use moratoriums to push pause on development in order to study their effect on public services or rewrite regulations. But at times such moratoriums have been extended repeatedly, effectively freezing developers’ properties in limbo with no clear resolution in sight.

The bill would only apply to single-family neighborhoods, which could limit its effectiveness in increasing housing supply. Moratoriums on apartments and duplexes, like the yearlong construction ban instituted earlier this year in Henry County, would not be affected.

A separate Washburn proposal, House Bill 517, which would pre-empt many local building design standards and large lot size requirements, faced a chillier reception at a subcommittee hearing earlier this week.

Homebuilders say local zoning and design standards drive up the cost of housing, forcing developers to build luxurious homes on lots that are larger than many families need, and more expensive than most can afford.

But local government officials blasted the proposal as an all-out assault by the state on local control of their communities, saying it could open the floodgates to cheap construction materials that won’t stand the test of time.

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said her city spent 20 years acquiring land and developing housing design standards for Six West, a 311-acre mixed-use development near the airport. If the bill passes, those standards, which include things like prohibiting less durable roofing materials, would be out the window.

Future homeowners would be stuck with the bill when more frequent repairs are needed, she said.

“We are building this community to last. We are building a community that we deserve,” Motley Broom said. “House Bill 517 takes that away from us.”

As of Thursday morning, the bill had not been scheduled for a committee vote needed to advance to the House floor, and the clock is ticking. Crossover Day, the General Assembly’s internal deadline for bills to clear at least one chamber and advance for further consideration, is Monday.