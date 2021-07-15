ajc logo
X

Austell K9 receives free medical care after amputation

Austell Police Officer Edward Reeves and K9 Jerry Lee show a painting in honor of K9 Jerry Lee done by Smooth Fox Illustration. K9 Jerry Lee had his left leg amputated after being shot by a wanted felon. (Courtesy of Austell Police Department)
Caption
Austell Police Officer Edward Reeves and K9 Jerry Lee show a painting in honor of K9 Jerry Lee done by Smooth Fox Illustration. K9 Jerry Lee had his left leg amputated after being shot by a wanted felon. (Courtesy of Austell Police Department)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

The Austell City Council voted 6-0 on July 12 to accept full payment for Austell K9 Jerry Lee’s medical bills from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation as a result of its fundraiser.

K9 Jerry Lee is recovering after his left front leg was amputated in May because of a gun shot by a wanted felon who then committed suicide in April, according to the Austell Police Department on its Facebook page at facebook.com/AustellPoliceDepartment.

In a June 15 memo to the city’s Police Committee, Austell Deputy Police Chief Natalie Poulk said K9 Jerry Lee was treated at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs for an estimated total of $9,843.

“After attempts to save his leg, it was determined that - to increase his quality of life - it was decided to have his leg amputated,” she added.

Now retired, K9 Jerry Lee continues to make his home with his handler, Austell Police Officer Edward Reeves, according to a previous AJC article.

Since his injury, K9 Jerry Lee has received many gifts and well wishes, including a painting by Smooth Fox Illustration, lots of dog food and goodies from Teeter Mason and Tactical Protection Specialists and a handmade cross by Jerry Blakeney.

In Other News
1
State seeks comments on Cobb County hazardous waste permit
2
Marietta Police hosts child’s safety course
3
Cobb wants consultant help with next round of federal pandemic relief...
4
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
5
Marietta officials: Homeowner property tax bills will go down for third
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top