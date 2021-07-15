Austell K9 receives free medical care after amputation

K9 Jerry Lee is recovering after his left front leg was amputated in May because of a gun shot by a wanted felon who then committed suicide in April, according to the Austell Police Department on its Facebook page at facebook.com/AustellPoliceDepartment.

In a June 15 memo to the city’s Police Committee, Austell Deputy Police Chief Natalie Poulk said K9 Jerry Lee was treated at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs for an estimated total of $9,843.