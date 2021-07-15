Austell K9 receives free medical care after amputation

The Austell City Council voted 6-0 on July 12 to accept full payment for Austell K9 Jerry Lee’s medical bills from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation as a result of its fundraiser.
K9 Jerry Lee is recovering after his left front leg was amputated in May because of a gun shot by a wanted felon who then committed suicide in April, according to the Austell Police Department on its Facebook page at facebook.com/AustellPoliceDepartment.
In a June 15 memo to the city’s Police Committee, Austell Deputy Police Chief Natalie Poulk said K9 Jerry Lee was treated at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs for an estimated total of $9,843.
“After attempts to save his leg, it was determined that - to increase his quality of life - it was decided to have his leg amputated,” she added.
Now retired, K9 Jerry Lee continues to make his home with his handler, Austell Police Officer Edward Reeves, according to a previous AJC article.
Since his injury, K9 Jerry Lee has received many gifts and well wishes, including a painting by Smooth Fox Illustration, lots of dog food and goodies from Teeter Mason and Tactical Protection Specialists and a handmade cross by Jerry Blakeney.