Wounded Austell K-9 has leg amputated

Doctors hoped the splint would fuse the dog’s bones together, but his leg wasn’t healing properly. During a recent visit, veterinarians determined amputation would preserve the best quality of life for Jerry Lee, Austell Police Department announced on Facebook.

“His little leg couldn’t be saved, but we want him to have a good life and not be in pain,” Austell Deputy Police Chief Natalie Poulk said. “He’s been struggling a little bit with that cast on. And we just want him to be happy and have a good retirement.”

The gunshot wound cut Jerry Lee’s career as a K-9 officer short. Reeves explained that when the original recovery plan failed, doctors opted for amputation in part because and there was nowhere to reattach a torn tricep. He plans to get the dog a prosthetic leg after he heals.

Jerry Lee joined the force June 28 and has lived with Reeves and his family since. The pooch will live his retirement out with the family.

“I’m letting it affect me more than him. He still wants to play and be an old dog,” Reeves said. “He was always ready to go to work, he’s always happy … I mean, you just couldn’t ask for a better partner.”