Cobb’s Jan. 10 board meeting audio unedited with no error, review found

Gambrill said the report does not resolve her concerns with the meeting’s audio.

“I still don’t understand how, if I was listening to an original tape, the audibility of it changed,” Gambrill said.

She said that she did not mean to suggest any “malfeasance” by county staff or the board, and reiterated that she “just found it interesting” that the audio’s quality changed at different points in the meeting.

County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the reason the audibility changed was that the commissioners were talking away from their microphones.

“When they talked about voting to go into executive session, they are all standing up, kind of away from their chairs, and then come back to vote by the microphones,” Cavitt said. “Where are we going with this? What is she claiming?”

Gambrill said the forensic review of the audio did not satisfy her concerns, but she will not pursue further inquiry at this time.

The county’s partisan divide has heightened since its map went into effect at the start of the year, with the two Republicans on the board arguing the map is unconstitutional. The commission’s Democratic majority passed its own electoral map to keep Richardson within her district after GOP state lawmakers’ map drew her out, which would have ended her term.

While the county is currently operating under its own map, several state officials have decried it as unconstitutional, and the county is waiting for an expected legal challenge.