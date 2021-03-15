Cobb Water urges repair of residential leaks

Cobb Water System staff is encouraging residents to find and fix residential leaks during the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s annual Fix a Leak Week, March 15-22.
Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year — the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry, according to a county statement.
Fixing easily correctable household water leaks can save homeowners about 10 percent on their water bills, the statement added.
Common types of leaks found in the home are worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and other leaking valves.
These leaks often are easy to fix, requiring only a few tools and hardware that can pay for themselves in water savings, the statement said.
To help save water for future generations, Cobb Water staff is asking consumers to check, twist and replace:
- Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers and other fixtures. Also, check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Check irrigation systems and spigots, too.
- Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense-labeled faucet aerator.
- Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense-labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.
Information: epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week