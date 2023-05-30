X

Cobb State of County address to be on June 12

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series will continue on June 12 with the State of the County address delivered by Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.

The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 500, Atlanta.

Cupid will discuss the county’s biggest successes and milestones from last year and her goals for this year.

The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women program also will present this year’s Woman of Distinction award.

Registration is open through June 7 at bit.ly/3McguU6.

Tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours.

A security screening will be required at check-in.

For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

Carolyn Cunningham
