Cobb selects design, construction contractor for Gritters Library expansion

Cobb will pay Batson-Cook $692,050 for design work, fees and other pre-construction costs tied to the project. The price for the construction phase will be determined once the design has been finalized.

Construction for the new library is set to begin in December. It is not clear how long construction will take.

Gritters visitors will have to use nearby branches while the renovations are ongoing. The library system’s Bookmobile will circulate the community while Gritters is closed.