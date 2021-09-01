Gritters Library branch in Marietta to undergo $6.8M rebuild

The capital outlay grant to rebuild Gritters was secured through the Georgia Public Library Service’s Board of Regents.

Cobb County dedicated more than $4.9 million in funding to the project from the 2016 special purpose local option sales tax.

Cobb commissioners, however, realized the penny tax dollars weren’t enough to cover the full cost for the improvements. County officials applied for the state grant in July 2018. It remained on the state’s list of capital outlay projects three years before the Board of Regents approved the application July 1.

Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners formally accepted the grant and approved the library renovations during an Aug. 24 meeting.

It is not clear how long construction will take. Gritters visitors will have to use nearby branches during construction and the library system’s Bookmobile will circulate the community while Gritters is closed.