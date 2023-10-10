Cobb hires new elections director

The Cobb County Board of Elections appointed a new elections director this week after a months-long national search.

Tate Fall, the current deputy director of elections in Arlington County, Virginia, will take over for interim director Gerry Miller in December. The board voted unanimously to approve her appointment on Monday.

“It was difficult to find someone with the level of experience needed along with the zeal for this job,” Chairwoman Tori Silas said in a news release. “We believe we have found the right person at the right time.”

The former elections director Janine Eveler retired in March. After struggling to find a suitable director, the board opted to engage a search firm to aid in the process. In the meantime, the board appointed Miller as interim director, and he will oversee the November municipal elections for the county.

Fall also worked for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and graduated from Auburn University with a master’s degree in public administration with a certificate in election administration, according to the county’s news release.

“I am honored for the opportunity and look forward to serving the citizens of Cobb County,” she said.