Cobb elections director to retire, county begins search for new hire

Eveler worked for the county for 18 years, served as director for 12, and navigated the county elections department through a slew of challenges, including changes to state election laws, false allegations of election fraud and severe staffing shortages during the pandemic.

During the 2020 election, Cobb County Elections became the focal point of a massive absentee ballot audit and withstood an unfounded lawsuit from Donald Trump challenging the legitimacy of the election. Eveler was also called to testify in 2022 before the Fulton special grand jury investigating criminal interference in Georgia’s election process, which concluded this month.