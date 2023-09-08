BreakingNews
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges

Cobb Elections uncovers and reports 18 lost ballots from last year

The 2022 election year was fraught with errors in Cobb County, and officials have since implemented improvements.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb County
By
7 minutes ago
X

Cobb County elections officials discovered 18 uncounted ballots from the 2022 elections this week and reported the issue to the State Elections Board, a county spokesman said late Friday afternoon.

Five absentee ballots from the May election and 13 absentee provisional ballots in the November general election were found this week.

“They were uncovered when they were moving items out of one room to another,” said county spokesman Ross Cavitt. “Obviously, the big question is, why were they not counted and processed like all the other ballots?”

While the numbers are not enough to impact any results, “we take this issue very seriously,” Cobb Board of Elections Chairwoman Tori Silas said.

“Following the 2022 election cycle, we made process improvements, including procedures to track and log ballots when they are received by the office,” Silas said in a news release. “The improvements are designed to catch and prevent mistakes such as these.”

The elections department drew scrutiny from voting rights activists, county officials and the public for several errors last year that prompted an internal review and updates to absentee ballot processing.

The board landed in court over an American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia lawsuit last fall that ordered the county to extend the deadline for absentee ballots when more than 1,000 absentee ballots were not mailed out on time.

ExploreCobb extends deadline for absentee voters who weren’t mailed ballots

The board also had to recertify and change the election results in a Kennesaw City Council race after workers found a missing thumb drive of ballots that had not been included in the tally. Other mistakes included various redistricting errors that resulted in some voters receiving the wrong ballots.

In the wake of those blunders, the county elections board conducted a formal review of absentee ballot processing and is implementing several changes recommended by the county’s internal audit team, including automated reporting at several steps in the process and verification to ensure any mistakes are identified quickly.

ExploreCobb Elections reviews absentee ballot process after November blunders

Former elections director Janine Eveler retired early this year, leaving the department without one until the board appointed an interim director, Gerry Miller to take over while they continued the search for a qualified candidate.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue3h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges
32m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Argument leads to shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
0m ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
4h ago
The Latest

Cobb Community Emergency Response Team seeks volunteers
Marietta 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sept. 10
Candidates running for office in Cobb County cities this November
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
6h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top