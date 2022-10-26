Cobb corrects ballot errors during early voting

Eveler said that while it is unusual to go through a primary election without catching an error like that, “it’s a huge project to redistrict the entire county.”

The Post 4 race between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic challenger Catherine Pozniak has been contentious, particularly after the majority-Republican school board drew two of the Democratic members into the same district. Voting rights groups filed a lawsuit earlier this year alleging the school board map intentionally discriminates against voters of color by consolidating them into a small number of districts. The lawsuit is still pending.

In the proposed city of Mableton, six or seven households on one street did not have the cityhood question on the ballot. Elections officials fixed the problem after being contacted by a voter, Eveler said.

During the May primary, some metro voters in Cobb, Dekalb and Fulton counties received the wrong ballots after being assigned to the wrong areas after redistricting. In Cobb, voter information was not updated in the voting equipment, so the county had to replace it.

After the U.S. Census every ten years, districts at the local, state and federal level are redrawn to account for population changes and provide equal levels of representation. Eveler said mistakes like this are “not uncommon” during redistricting.

“It’s a pretty massive undertaking, and it’s a once-every-ten-year problem,” she added.

Voters are encouraged to review their ballots and ask poll workers if they believe anything may be missing or incorrect. Three weeks of early voting started Oct. 17, and Election Day is Nov. 8.