Cobb Elections faces lawsuit for delays in sending 3,400 runoff absentee ballots

“We understand the frustration, but that’s just the state law,” he added.

A hearing on the new suit is scheduled in Cobb Superior Court for Friday afternoon.

Georgia law requires issuance of absentee ballots within three business days of receiving the application. But during the runoff, thousands of ballots marked as issued on Nov. 23 still had not been received by voters in early December, according to the lawsuit.

White said those ballots were printed and packed but could not be mailed until the following Monday.

“For the second time in a matter of weeks, many Cobb County voters are on the verge of disenfranchisement because they have not yet received their absentee ballots,” Rahul Garabadu, an attorney at the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement.

The lawsuit — filed jointly with the Cobb County Democracy Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center — requests that the return deadline for postmarked ballots again be extended to the deadline for military and overseas voters, which falls on Dec. 9.

It also asks the court to allow voters who have not received their absentee ballot by 2 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6, to vote using the federal write-in absentee ballot option, often used by military and overseas voters, and to require the county to notify all affected voters.

The second lawsuit comes amid a slew of blunders throughout the midterm election cycle. Elections Director Janine Eveler told county leadership last month that her employee base is new and still learning, and “there’s some learning curve in some of the complex things that we do.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.