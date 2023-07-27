Cobb County raises water prices

Starting October 1, the average residential water bill will increase by about $5 per month

Cobb County water system customers will see an increase in their water bills starting October 1.

The Board of Commissioners voted to raise the water fee schedule this week, citing the increased cost of water and other materials, and planned infrastructure upgrades.

The new cost per gallon of water used increased by 7.5%, and the sewer fee will go up by 8.5%. The base fee will also increase according to the water meter size.

For the average residential water and sewer customer, the change will amount to an additional $5.45 per month, according to county officials.

“Even with the proposed rate adjustments, our rates will remain the lowest or among the lowest in the metro Atlanta area,” said Judy Jones, the county water agency director.

The board also increased water rates by 11% in 2021.

The commission’s two Republicans voted against the rate increase. Cobb’s budget currently transfers a portion of water fees into the general fund, which has been in effect for several years, and Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell has said she will not support water rate increases while the county is transferring a portion of the water fees into the general fund.

“I can’t justify increasing the rates in water when we’re transferring money out of water that people are paying for water,” Birrell has said previously.

The county has been slowly decreasing the transfer over the last few years; in the 2024 budget, the county decreased the transfer from 7% to 6%.

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

