Cobb brings back mask mandate inside county facilities

Cobb County residents will be required to wear a mask or face covering to enter all county government facilities beginning Friday.
Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris reinstituted the mask mandate Tuesday after meeting with officials from Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
“As part of our Cobb County family, I continue to implore you to do what is right,” she said in a video message. “Do what is best for our family.”
COVID-19 cases in Cobb County continued to skyrocket this week due to the Delta variant. On Wednesday, the county had 649 cases per 100,000 residents. The infection rate has surged 63% since Aug. 6.
“It’s unabated and it’s just rolling along right now,” said Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
Starting Friday, all employees, visitors, contractors, and vendors must wear their mask inside all county buildings, particularly in common areas where they aren’t able to socially distance.
The county will also begin socially distancing again at Cobb’s public meetings. The mask mandate does not extend to public parks, the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre and other outdoor county facilities.
Cobb joins a growing list of local governments taking measures to mitigate the Delta variant’s impact.
However, Cobb’s school district, the second largest district in the state, has kept masks optional inside schools.
Dozens of residents rallied last week in support of a mask mandate for students and staff and another rally is planned Thursday to encourage the school district to tighten its COVID-19 protocols.
Decatur, amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases and waning emergency room capacities, earlier this week joined Atlanta to be among the first Georgia cities to once again require masks throughout the city. Decatur city leaders decided to let businesses opt out of enforcing it.
To keep up with Cobb County’s COVID protocols, visit https://icobb/covid-19.