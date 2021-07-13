Civil War monument vandalized at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

The Illinois Monument is the site of one of the bloodiest battles during the campaign and it’s dedicated to Union soldiers who lost their lives.

A group of former Union Army soldiers from Illinois helped get the monument erected in 1914.

Gammon said it was not yet clear what accelerant was used to burn the 107-year-old pillar.

A park ranger and group of volunteers found the damage the morning of July 9.

The grave marking of an unknown soldier and a tombstone for a Union soldier were also vandalized. Park rangers spent the weekend cleaning up the vandalism. Gammon said he doesn’t expect the repairs to cost the park any money.

“It’s really sad to see something like this happen because we have to remember our past, remember those who fought for our country,” Gammon said. “We don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past so anything that we have here is to represent that story. We want people to come here and learn about the history.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call or text the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009 or fill out an online form at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip. Tipsters can also email nps_isb@nps.gov or call 911