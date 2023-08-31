Candidates running for office in Cobb County cities this November

Thirty-five candidates are preparing for municipal elections this November in five of Cobb County’s seven cities.

Four incumbent mayors are vying for reelection. Those include Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurmon, who all face challengers. Only Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling is running unopposed.

All of the municipal elections are nonpartisan and will be conducted by Cobb County elections. Each city will have one advanced voting location with an absentee ballot drop-box. Early voting will take place Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for three weeks from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3. Saturday voting will take place Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A runoff election, if necessary, is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Acworth

Acworth’s Board of Aldermen are all elected at large. Those currently serving in Posts 1 and 2 opted not to run for reelection, paving the way for new candidates.

Post 1: Toby Carmichael and Robert Lipham

Post 2: Kimberly Haase and Steve Prather

Post 3: Brett North (incumbent, unopposed)

Austell

The city of Austell has two posts elected citywide, and four others elected by ward. All of the incumbents are running for reelection and face challengers, except for the current Ward 4 council member, who is running unopposed.

Mayor: Ollie Clemons (incumbent) and Chris Djonis

At-large Post 2: Valerie Anderson (incumbent) and Tim Adams

Ward 2: Devon Myrick (incumbent) and Bob Reid

Ward 4: Sandra Simpson Leverette (incumbent, unopposed)

Kennesaw

In Kennesaw, all council positions are elected citywide. The city held a special election to fill the Post 1 seat vacated by James “Doc” Eaton last year. That position is now up for election for a full term with some of the same candidates who ran last year trying again.

Mayor: Derek Easterling (incumbent, unopposed)

Post 1: Lynette Burnette (incumbent), Jon Bothers, Kyle Magro, Madelyn Orochena

Post 2: Tracey Viars (incumbent) and Anthony Gutierrez

Powder Springs

Powder Springs has two city-wide positions, both of which are up for election with single candidates. In the at-large Post 1, incumbent Patrick Bordelon opted not to run for reelection.

Mayor: Al Thurman (incumbent) and Larry Thomas

At-large Post 1: Dwight McMutry

At-large Post 2: Patricia Wisdom (incumbent)

Smyrna

In the city of Smyrna, all eight positions are up for reelection, and three of the incumbents face challengers. Council members are elected in wards or districts while the mayor is elected citywide.

Mayor: Derek Norton (incumbent), Alex Backry and Ken Hymes

Ward 1: Glenn Pickens (incumbent, unopposed)

Ward 2: Latonia Hines (incumbent, unopposed)

Ward 3: Travis Lindley (incumbent, unopposed)

Ward 4: Charles ”Corky” Welch (incumbent) and Michael Power

Ward 5: Susan Wilkinson (incumbent) and Suz Kaprich

Ward 6: Tim Gould (incumbent, unopposed)

Ward 7: Rickey Oglesby

For more election information, go to cobbelections.org