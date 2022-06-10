BREAKING: Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River

Divers with Cobb County’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered the man’s body in 13 feet of water around 11:05 a.m. They had been searching since Monday afternoon, when the Georgia Department of Natural Resources received reports of a possible drowning near Akers Mill Road at the Cobb-Fulton county line.

The swimmer was ultimately found further down the river near a boat ramp, according to a Cobb police spokesperson. His name has not been released.