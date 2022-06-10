BREAKING: Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River

The body of a 20-year-old swimmer who went under Monday in the Chattahoochee River was pulled from the water Friday morning.
Divers with Cobb County’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team recovered the man’s body in 13 feet of water around 11:05 a.m. They had been searching since Monday afternoon, when the Georgia Department of Natural Resources received reports of a possible drowning near Akers Mill Road at the Cobb-Fulton county line.
The swimmer was ultimately found further down the river near a boat ramp, according to a Cobb police spokesperson. His name has not been released.
The four-day search was made difficult by swift currents and several rounds of heavy rain. Since Monday, the Atlanta area has recorded more than an inch of rainfall.
Recovery teams combed the river in boats and used sonar scanning, but debris and rock structures in the river also complicated efforts.
