Search continues for missing swimmer in Chattahoochee River near Cobb-Fulton line

Cobb’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team is scouring the river for the missing swimmer, a police department spokesperson confirmed. Crews have been trying to locate the man since 4:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Game wardens from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources received reports of a possible drowning near Akers Mill Road at the Cobb-Fulton County line. State officials said the swimmer, whose name has not been publicly released, was trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He went under and never resurfaced.