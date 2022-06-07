Search continues for missing swimmer in Chattahoochee River near Cobb-Fulton line

Authorities are still searching for a 20-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon while swimming across the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County.
Cobb’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team is scouring the river for the missing swimmer, a police department spokesperson confirmed. Crews have been trying to locate the man since 4:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.
Game wardens from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources received reports of a possible drowning near Akers Mill Road at the Cobb-Fulton County line. State officials said the swimmer, whose name has not been publicly released, was trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He went under and never resurfaced.
The DNR used side-scan sonar to search the river Monday with assistance from the National Park Service as well as Cobb police and fire units.
The search was suspended by darkness Monday night. Game wardens and Cobb’s dive team were back on the river at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
