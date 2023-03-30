Bill to limit additional passport fee income fails at state Capitol

But the final iteration of the measure did not get a vote on the House floor by the last day of the session.

“Despite SB 19 being one of the most common sense bills of the session and having wide legislative support, the bill was never let out of House Rules Committee,” said Todd Edwards, the deputy director of governmental affairs for the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, which backed the measure.

Taylor is not alone: clerks in Gwinnett, Fulton, and DeKalb counties, who all testified against the bill at the Capitol, each earned thousands in additional pay from passport fees, in part due to the surge in applications brought on by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s office is currently under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after an employee-turned-whistleblower released a letter claiming that Taylor ordered her to delete records of the passport fee income instead of handing them over to the AJC in a request under the Open Records Act.