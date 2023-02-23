Panel OKs bill to curb Georgia officials profiting from passport fees

Superior court clerks are elected constitutional officers who manage record-keeping for the county superior court, including real estate records. Some also process passport applications on behalf of the federal government. Under current law, superior court clerks and probate judges who process passport applications can take the $35 processing fee as personal income. Many offer to split the fees with the county, but Taylor did not, opting to also pocket the fees paid for expedited shipping.

When the AJC requested records of the payments under the Georgia Open Records Act, Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to delete them, the employee-turned-whistleblower said. Now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Taylor’s office.

At Wednesday’s committee hearing, Sen. Nikki Merritt (D-Grayson) proposed an amendment to allow up to $15,000 per year to be taken as a supplement, doubling the $7,500 Kirkpatrick offered.

“I’m just trying to find a reasonable compromise,” Merritt said to the committee. “The previous county clerk in Cobb was doing it for years. ... I do think, had this not come in the news cycle recently, we would not be taking this up today.”

Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell) said county commissioners and other elected officials simply receive their base salary, and so should the clerks.

“Why would we pay one group additional personal compensation?” Albers asked. “We’re cherry-picking one group of people and saying, ‘No you should get paid more for serving your constituents no matter what your job is.’ That’s just wrong.”

Merritt’s effort to double the $7,500 supplement failed. With the government oversight committee’s approval, the bill now heads to the Senate Rules committee, which will determine whether it receive a floor vote from the full chamber.