Austell Parks and Rec accepted into state association

The Austell Parks and Recreation Department has been accepted as a member of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association.
This membership means city officials can take advantage of continuing education opportunities, networking and grant possibilities that were not made available previously.
Parks and Recreation has a new administrative office on the main floor of the city’s Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Austell.
The new space also houses support staff for the city’s Community Affairs Office, including Code Enforcement and Building Inspections.
The remaining portion of this former restaurant space has been converted into a conference room for Community Affairs/Parks and Recreation and any other city departments needing the space.
For information, visit austellga.gov.
