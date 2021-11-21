Acworth hosts array of Christmas festivities

Acworth is planning a variety of Christmas events, beginning Nov. 26.
Among them are:
New: Lights at the Landing. Nov. 26 to Jan. 2 - 5:30-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Dallas Landing Park, 5120 Allatoona Drive, Acworth. Parking will be inside the park. The walk-through light show will be on the lake side. Refreshments will be available for purchase. bit.ly/34BfbHy Tickets will be sold in advance by time slots at LightsAtTheLanding.com.
Letters from Santa. Nov. 29 to Dec. 16. Stop by the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St. to drop off your letter to Santa in the center’s big red mailbox. All of the letters will be delivered to the North Pole on behalf of the city of Acworth, and Santa will write to your family. bit.ly/34BfbHy
Santa’s Arrival in Acworth. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, with Santa scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. Center Street, Historic Downtown Acworth. The city of Acworth and NorthStar Church are hosting this event. Live performances and activities will continue until 8:30 p.m. Also, at Frana Brown Park, view the Festival of Trees. Hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read “The Night Before Christmas” and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree on the Plaza behind Henry’s. Take free pictures with Santa, beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so bring your camera. Also, eat candy canes with Santa’s elves. bit.ly/34BfbHy
Christmas in Acworth. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. Depot, Historic Downtown Acworth. Visit Santa for free photos, but bring your camera since there will not be a photographer on site. Free horse and carriage rides will be available on Dec. 11 at City Hall on Center Street. bit.ly/34BfbHy
Breakfast with the Grinch. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 11. Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St. The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host this event. Enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits with each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join participants to make Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts. Register each family member attending the breakfast at bit.ly/34BfbHy.
Santa’s Gonna Ringa-Ding-Ding. Acworth city officials are collecting requests to send to Santa for children to speak to him at the North Pole directly. Registration for this event can be found under the “Register Now” section of the city’s home page. Santa will be calling Acworth on the evenings of Dec. 14 and 15. Register: bit.ly/34BfbHy
New: Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade. 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Free for ages 16+. Beginning and ending at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth, with a downtown route. A prize will be awarded to the cart with the best decorations. Register your golf cart with the Acworth Police Department by noon Dec. 17 at bit.ly/3HHNpMa. See a map of the parade route at bit.ly/3DvtNbr.
