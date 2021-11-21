Acworth hosts array of Christmas festivities

Christmas in Acworth. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. Depot, Historic Downtown Acworth. Visit Santa for free photos, but bring your camera since there will not be a photographer on site. Free horse and carriage rides will be available on Dec. 11 at City Hall on Center Street. bit.ly/34BfbHy

Breakfast with the Grinch. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 11. Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St. The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host this event. Enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits with each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join participants to make Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts. Register each family member attending the breakfast at bit.ly/34BfbHy.

Santa’s Gonna Ringa-Ding-Ding. Acworth city officials are collecting requests to send to Santa for children to speak to him at the North Pole directly. Registration for this event can be found under the “Register Now” section of the city’s home page. Santa will be calling Acworth on the evenings of Dec. 14 and 15. Register: bit.ly/34BfbHy

New: Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade. 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Free for ages 16+. Beginning and ending at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth, with a downtown route. A prize will be awarded to the cart with the best decorations. Register your golf cart with the Acworth Police Department by noon Dec. 17 at bit.ly/3HHNpMa. See a map of the parade route at bit.ly/3DvtNbr.