19-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Cobb crash

A 19-year-old man was killed and two other teenagers were injured Sunday in a Cobb County crash, police said.
The wreck happened about 10:10 p.m. along Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road when a Honda Accord driven by Donovan Williams crossed into the opposite lane around a curve, Cobb police spokesman J. Aaron Wilson said. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were also inside the car.
The driver’s side of the Accord struck the front of a southbound Honda Insight, and the Accord began to roll, Wilson said. It eventually came to rest on its roof, killing Williams.
“Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the collision,” Wilson said.
Williams, of Dacula, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other passengers in the Accord were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The driver and passenger in the Honda Insight, both 20, declined to be taken to the hospital and were not “immediately injured,” Wilson said.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
About the Author