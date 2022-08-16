19-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in Cobb crash

The wreck happened about 10:10 p.m. along Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road when a Honda Accord driven by Donovan Williams crossed into the opposite lane around a curve, Cobb police spokesman J. Aaron Wilson said. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were also inside the car.

The driver’s side of the Accord struck the front of a southbound Honda Insight, and the Accord began to roll, Wilson said. It eventually came to rest on its roof, killing Williams.