Free food, books available March 11 in Hampton

Free food and books will be given from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 at Lovejoy Community Center, 11622 Hastings Bridge Road, Hampton.
Until supplies are exhausted, the event is hosted by United Way of Greater Atlanta, Closer Look Ministries, Metamorphasis Powerhouse Company and the city of Lovejoy.
For more information, contact Anissa Johnson at ajohnson@UnitedWayAtlanta.org.
