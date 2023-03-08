X
Dark Mode Toggle

Free food, books available March 11 in Hampton

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Free food and books will be given from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 at Lovejoy Community Center, 11622 Hastings Bridge Road, Hampton.

Until supplies are exhausted, the event is hosted by United Way of Greater Atlanta, Closer Look Ministries, Metamorphasis Powerhouse Company and the city of Lovejoy.

For more information, contact Anissa Johnson at ajohnson@UnitedWayAtlanta.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Feds recommend 46-month sentence for convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill5h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
23h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
11h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

You may call yourself a Grady Baby, but who owns the phrase?
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: Spivey Hall

Spivey Hall concerts in Morrow announced
Clayton County townhomes burn after lack of water in area, officials say
Bicycling Andrews Raid trek is Jan. 13 topic
Featured

Credit: Chip Saye

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
52m ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
8h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top