Clayton County townhomes burn after lack of water in area, officials say

The water shortage meant that for about 35 minutes, the fire just continued burning until crews were able to secure enough water, residents and officials told the news station. Firefighters were able to acquire water from nearby hydrants and utilized a water tanker, Southerland said.

“There was nothing they could do, just let the building burn,” resident Aseelah Muhammad said.

Muhammad and her husband made it out safely. She was grateful they walked away with their lives, but they lost everything else.

“You got memories, everything in there, but the best thing is that we both got out of there,” she said.

Officials have not said what caused the fire. But Southerland expressed the importance of having a functioning smoke alarm inside the home and creating an escape plan.