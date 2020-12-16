Chick-fil-A awards six metro Atlanta non-profits grants through foundation

DuBois Integrity International, C5 Youth Foundation Inc., Share the Magic Foundation, Agape Youth & Family Center, City of Refuge and Ethos Classical Charter School have been named recipients of the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards, according to a press release.
DuBois Integrity Academy, a local elementary school in Riverdale, that provides educational opportunities to children, has been named this year’s S. Truett Cathy Honoree, receiving a $350,000 grant. Through its curriculum and programming, DuBois Integrity Academy prepares its students for their continuing education, meeting the intellectual, social, behavioral and emotional needs of every student it serves.
C5 Youth Foundation Inc., an organization that develops young adults in under-resourced communities in the Atlanta area, has been named the recipient of a $225,000 grant. The nonprofits’ programs develop leadership skills in young adults and equip them with the necessary skills to graduate high school, pursue opportunities for continuing education and succeed in life.
Share the Magic Foundation, an Atlanta-area nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $150,000 grant. The organization aims to transform the lives of children through literacy by providing books to households where reading is not a priority and improving literacy among students with below grade-level reading skills.
Agape Youth & Family Center, an organization that supports underserved families in the Atlanta area, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant. The center provides academic support and family services that focus on character development, academic achievement, reading proficiency, successful high school graduation and post-graduation placement.
City of Refuge, an Atlanta-based organization that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis, has been named the recipient of a $100,000 grant. City of Refuge supports its communities by offering holistic programs that impact four key areas including health and wellness, housing, vocational training and youth development.
Ethos Classical Charter School, a tuition-free elementary school serving families in the Atlanta area, has been named the recipient of a $50,000 grant. As part of its mission, Ethos Classical Charter School ensures every student is on the path to college and opportunity.
This year, 34 organizations – 31 of which were nominated by their local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator – will receive a combined total of $5 million in grants to further their community efforts in the areas of education, hunger and homelessness. Since 2015, 136 organizations in 31 states and Washington, D.C. have been awarded grants totaling more than $7.1 million.
