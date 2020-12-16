Chick-fil-A awards six metro Atlanta non-profits grants through foundation

DuBois Integrity Academy, a local elementary school in Riverdale, that provides educational opportunities to children, has been named this year’s S. Truett Cathy Honoree, receiving a $350,000 grant. Through its curriculum and programming, DuBois Integrity Academy prepares its students for their continuing education, meeting the intellectual, social, behavioral and emotional needs of every student it serves.

C5 Youth Foundation Inc., an organization that develops young adults in under-resourced communities in the Atlanta area, has been named the recipient of a $225,000 grant. The nonprofits’ programs develop leadership skills in young adults and equip them with the necessary skills to graduate high school, pursue opportunities for continuing education and succeed in life.