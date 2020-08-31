Woodstock begins scarecrow sign-ups Tuesday

More than 175 scarecrows will be assigned spots along Main Street during October. Participation is first come, first served, “so be sure to complete the online registration form as soon as you can after it is published,” the Visitors Center said. To register: https://bit.ly/31AJZaK

“Entrants will be randomly assigned a location for their scarecrow ... (and) will be informed of their assigned location by email and billed for their registration fee.”