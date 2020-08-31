Woodstock begins scarecrow sign-ups Tuesday

The Woodstock Visitors Center announced it will open registration at 10 a.m. Tuesday for this year’s Scarecrow Invasion.
More than 175 scarecrows will be assigned spots along Main Street during October. Participation is first come, first served, “so be sure to complete the online registration form as soon as you can after it is published,” the Visitors Center said. To register: https://bit.ly/31AJZaK
“Entrants will be randomly assigned a location for their scarecrow ... (and) will be informed of their assigned location by email and billed for their registration fee.”
Registration is $40 for nonprofits, individuals and families; and $100 for businesses for a prime spot, $60 for a location “off the beaten path.” The public will be able to vote for best scarecrow at a cost of $1 per vote at the Visitors Center or participating businesses. Information: 770-924-0406 or kbennett@woodstockga.gov or https://bit.ly/31AJZaK