Woodstock Arts present ‘Chorus Line’ musical Feb. 11-13

“A Chorus Line - High School Edition” is continuing through Feb. 13 by Woodstock Arts.
This musical is recommended for ages 8 and above due to some language.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
The venue is Elm Street Cultural Arts Village, City Center Auditorium, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.
Tickets are $13.50 online or $18 at the door.
Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking from the concessions.
This full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has been adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences.
For ticketing information or performance questions, call 678-494-4251 or email boxoffice@elmstreetarts.org.
Information: bit.ly/3ALgUJL
