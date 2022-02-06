Hamburger icon
Woodstock Arts present ‘Chorus Line’ musical Feb. 11-13

Performances of "A Chorus Line - High School Edition" are available at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in downtown Woodstock. (Courtesy of Woodstock Arts)

Credit: Woodstock Arts

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

“A Chorus Line - High School Edition” is continuing through Feb. 13 by Woodstock Arts.

This musical is recommended for ages 8 and above due to some language.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

The venue is Elm Street Cultural Arts Village, City Center Auditorium, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

Tickets are $13.50 online or $18 at the door.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking from the concessions.

This full-length version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has been adapted for performance by high school students with family audiences.

For ticketing information or performance questions, call 678-494-4251 or email boxoffice@elmstreetarts.org.

Information: bit.ly/3ALgUJL

Carolyn Cunningham
