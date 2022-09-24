Tailgate With a Firefighter on Oct. 8 in Canton

Hosts will be Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Cherokee County.

All proceeds from this event will go towards funding fire safety education.

Safe Kids Cherokee County is one of 30 Georgia coalitions through Safe Kids Worldwide, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, which is the number-one killer of children in the U.S.

Around the world, a child dies from an unintentional injury every 30 seconds, according to a Safe Kids Cherokee County statement.

Since 1988, when National Safe Kids was founded, there has been a 60% decrease in the unintentional injury rate among children 19 years and younger across the nation.

For more information, visit CherokeeCountyFire.org or facebook.com/SafeKidsCherokeeCounty.