Tailgate With a Firefighter on Oct. 8 in Canton

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Open to the community, Tailgate With a Firefighter will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton.

Among the attractions will be a Dress Like a Firefighter contest, face painting, food in a souvenir fire helmet and games.

Tickets are $1, with most games costing two tickets.

Lunch will cost six tickets, including hot dogs and chips.

A VIP section will be included by calling 678-493-6296 or emailing lmgrisham@cherokeega.com.

Hosts will be Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Cherokee County.

All proceeds from this event will go towards funding fire safety education.

Safe Kids Cherokee County is one of 30 Georgia coalitions through Safe Kids Worldwide, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, which is the number-one killer of children in the U.S.

Around the world, a child dies from an unintentional injury every 30 seconds, according to a Safe Kids Cherokee County statement.

Since 1988, when National Safe Kids was founded, there has been a 60% decrease in the unintentional injury rate among children 19 years and younger across the nation.

For more information, visit CherokeeCountyFire.org or facebook.com/SafeKidsCherokeeCounty.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
