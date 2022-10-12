ajc logo
Pumpkin events in Cherokee libraries in October

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A variety of pumpkin-centered activities will be held at different branches of the Sequoyah Regional Library during October.

No registration is required, and materials are provided.

Among them are:

“All About Pumpkins”: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. This all-ages event is presented by the Farm Bureau. 770-591-1491

“Pumpkin Party Storytime with the Farm Bureau”: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. 770-591-1491

“Farm Bureau Storytime: Pumpkins”: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. Children of all ages are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult. 770-470-3090

“Paint-a-Pumpkin in the Park”: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Woodstock Arts Event Green, 111 Elm St., Woodstock. The sponsor is the Woodstock Public Library at 770-926-5859.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
