Pumpkin events in Cherokee libraries in October

A variety of pumpkin-centered activities will be held at different branches of the Sequoyah Regional Library during October.
No registration is required, and materials are provided.
Among them are:
“All About Pumpkins”: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. This all-ages event is presented by the Farm Bureau. 770-591-1491
“Pumpkin Party Storytime with the Farm Bureau”: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. 770-591-1491
“Farm Bureau Storytime: Pumpkins”: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at R.T. Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. Children of all ages are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult. 770-470-3090
“Paint-a-Pumpkin in the Park”: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Woodstock Arts Event Green, 111 Elm St., Woodstock. The sponsor is the Woodstock Public Library at 770-926-5859.
