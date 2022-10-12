Pumpkin events in Cherokee libraries in October

“All About Pumpkins”: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. This all-ages event is presented by the Farm Bureau. 770-591-1491

“Pumpkin Party Storytime with the Farm Bureau”: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. Children must be accompanied by a participating adult. 770-591-1491