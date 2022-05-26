Memorial Day ceremony in Woodstock

A Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. until noon on May 30 at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
Highlights will include the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Remembrance, the reading of Woodstock’s Honor Roll, placing of the memorial wreath, dove release, rifle honors and playing of Taps.
There also will be performances by the Cobb New Horizons Band and bagpiper Don McCook.
To further emphasize the importance of this day, there will be readings of the Memorial Day and Red Poppy proclamations, The Other Side of the Wall, In Flanders Field, Keep the Faith, Marine Corps Memorial Ritual and Dedication of the Dove Release.
Among the sponsors will be the city of Woodstock, American Legion Post 316, Marine Corps League 1311 - Major General Warren R. Johnson Detachment Inc., Warriors’ Watch Riders and other local veteran’s groups.
All are invited to honor those who fought and died to keep Americans free.
At The Park at City Center, visit the Woodstock War Memorial - 10 tons of polished granite dedicated to Woodstock soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.
For information, visit WoodstockParksAndRec.com or bit.ly/3PkgbGl.
