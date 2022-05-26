ajc logo
X

Memorial Day ceremony in Woodstock

Woodstock will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 30 at The Park at City Center, where this Woodstock War Memorial also is located. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Combined ShapeCaption
Woodstock will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 30 at The Park at City Center, where this Woodstock War Memorial also is located. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

A Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. until noon on May 30 at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

Highlights will include the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Remembrance, the reading of Woodstock’s Honor Roll, placing of the memorial wreath, dove release, rifle honors and playing of Taps.

There also will be performances by the Cobb New Horizons Band and bagpiper Don McCook.

To further emphasize the importance of this day, there will be readings of the Memorial Day and Red Poppy proclamations, The Other Side of the Wall, In Flanders Field, Keep the Faith, Marine Corps Memorial Ritual and Dedication of the Dove Release.

Among the sponsors will be the city of Woodstock, American Legion Post 316, Marine Corps League 1311 - Major General Warren R. Johnson Detachment Inc., Warriors’ Watch Riders and other local veteran’s groups.

All are invited to honor those who fought and died to keep Americans free.

At The Park at City Center, visit the Woodstock War Memorial - 10 tons of polished granite dedicated to Woodstock soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.

For information, visit WoodstockParksAndRec.com or bit.ly/3PkgbGl.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
How election denial lost in Georgia’s GOP race for secretary of state17h ago
A brutal slog awaits: Georgia candidates draw battle lines ahead of November race
4h ago
The Jolt: Gov. Brian Kemp landslide boosts GOP outlook for November
2h ago
Atlanta parents give surprise sendoff to retiring school bus driver
2h ago
Atlanta parents give surprise sendoff to retiring school bus driver
2h ago
Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school
21m ago
The Latest
Historic Canton Theatre lineup announced
Box fans needed for Cherokee seniors
Library offers reading challenges
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top