Input requested for Canton transportation plan

Canton city officials are requesting input on the city's Transportation Master Plan. (Courtesy of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Canton city officials are seeking input on the city’s Transportation Master Plan and what projects to consider in the coming years.

The city has launched an interactive presentation to learn more about the current transportation status of the city, completed transportation projects and ideas for the city’s future plans.

From the presentation, participants can take a survey and also pinpoint on a city map their areas of transportation concern, suggestions and any areas they think are working well in regards to transportation.

Access the interactive presentation at https://framevr.io/cantontmp or the 82-page PowerPoint presentation at bit.ly/3GwmPVN and/or go directly to the map at https://wikimapping.com/Canton-Transportation-Master-Plan.html.

Once you access the map, read the welcome pop-up and enter your email or continue as a guest without providing your email.

One of these options must be chosen to have access to all of the map features to provide feedback.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
