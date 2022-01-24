Final public input meeting on Cherokee parks to be Feb. 9

For the Feb. 9 online meeting, the Zoom link is bit.ly/3GFRejV.

The plan update kicked off last September with an online public input meeting and online surveys followed by a second round of surveys, reflecting the updates from the first round.

An online design workshop and an outdoor informational workshop also were held last fall.

“So far, the passive version for each park has received the most votes,” TSW Planner Sarah McColley said in a statement.

“The main change we’ve made in this final round is adding a Cochran Park alternative with an 18-hole disc golf course at the top,” she added.

Residents have until March 2 to review the final round of plans and provide feedback online.

To submit input online or register for the public input meeting, visit cherokeega.com and click on NE Cherokee Parks Plan from the homepage or go directly to the project site by visiting tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/ne-cc-parks-plan.

“I want to thank all of those who have already provided input and make a strong push for folks to participate in this final round, which will help us prioritize these projects,” Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley said in a statement.

Finalized plans are scheduled to be presented to the Cherokee Recreation and Parks Advisory Board at the April 13 meeting and to the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners at the May 3 work session meeting.