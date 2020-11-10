Cherokee senior centers reopening with limited hours

After months-long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee County Senior Centers in Canton and Ball Ground are reopening this month on a limited basis.
The Cherokee Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton, reopens Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be a limit of 15 clients allowed each day, set up by a schedule based on mode of transportation and home location, officials said.
The Ball Ground Senior Center, 388 Groover St., reopened Nov. 3 with hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Seniors at both facilities will be required to wear masks and follow other CDC protocols.
“I cannot say enough about how difficult this time has been for our clients and especially our staff,” said Tim Morris, Cherokee senior services director. “We will do everything in our power to keep our seniors safe at all times.”
