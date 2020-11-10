Cherokee senior centers reopening with limited hours

The Cherokee Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton, reopens Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be a limit of 15 clients allowed each day, set up by a schedule based on mode of transportation and home location, officials said.

The Ball Ground Senior Center, 388 Groover St., reopened Nov. 3 with hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Seniors at both facilities will be required to wear masks and follow other CDC protocols.