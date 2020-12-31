X

Cherokee County to pay $2.1M for new ambulances

Cherokee County will pay $2.16 million to buy nine ambulances for the county’s Fire & Emergency Services. (AJC FILE/Tim Gruber/The New York Times)
Cherokee County | 37 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved spending $2.16 million to buy nine ambulances from Ten-8 Fire Equipment for the county’s Fire & Emergency Services.

“By purchasing nine ambulances (squads) before the end of the calendar year, we can save $81,792 by avoiding the 4% price increase for 2021 and receiving a quantity discount,” staff said in a report to commissioners. “The quantity discount is also saving us $11,566 off of the (request for proposals) established price for 2020.”

Seven of the ambulances will replace existing units and will be paid for out of Cherokee SPLOST funds, staff said. Two ambulances will be additions to the fleet, paid for with impact fees. Information: https://bit.ly/3hbB06c

