Cherokee County sheriff appointed to Driver Services board

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds has been appointed to serve on the Georgia Board of Driver Services. Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds has been appointed to serve on the Georgia Board of Driver Services effective June 30, 2021, according to a press release. Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan made the appointment, which will run a six-year term expiring on June 30, 2027.

The Georgia Board of Driver Services governs the Department of Driver Services which, was created on July 1, 2005. The DDS is responsible for enforcing and administering state laws and regulations relating to driver&#39;s licenses. All rules and regulations shall remain of full force and effect as rules and regulations of the DDS until amended, repealed, or superseded by rules or regulations adopted by the Commissioner of Driver Services.

The nine-member board will meet monthly to discuss issues related to improving customer service, advancing technology and protecting the safety of the citizens of Georgia.

