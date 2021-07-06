Cherokee County sheriff appointed to Driver Services board

The Georgia Board of Driver Services governs the Department of Driver Services which, was created on July 1, 2005. The DDS is responsible for enforcing and administering state laws and regulations relating to driver's licenses. All rules and regulations shall remain of full force and effect as rules and regulations of the DDS until amended, repealed, or superseded by rules or regulations adopted by the Commissioner of Driver Services.

The nine-member board will meet monthly to discuss issues related to improving customer service, advancing technology and protecting the safety of the citizens of Georgia.