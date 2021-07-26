Cherokee County sets lower tax rate for 2022

The Board unanimously approved setting the BOC-controlled total millage rate at 8.938 mills, down from the current total millage rate of 8.965. That total rate includes maintenance and operations at 5.212 mills, fire fund at 3.292 mills and parks bond at 0.434 mills.

The vote also included adoption of the Board of Education-approved millage rate of 19.45 mills – the law requires that the Board of Commissioners adopt the rate set by an affirmative vote of the Board of Education.