Cherokee County sets lower tax rate for 2022

Following three public hearings, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners set the fiscal year 2022 millage rate at a total rate slightly lower than the current tax rate, according to a press release.
The Board unanimously approved setting the BOC-controlled total millage rate at 8.938 mills, down from the current total millage rate of 8.965. That total rate includes maintenance and operations at 5.212 mills, fire fund at 3.292 mills and parks bond at 0.434 mills.
The vote also included adoption of the Board of Education-approved millage rate of 19.45 mills – the law requires that the Board of Commissioners adopt the rate set by an affirmative vote of the Board of Education.
One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. With no change in assessed value, a homeowner of a primary home with the average assessed value of $303,600 with the standard homestead exemption would expect to see a $3.28 reduction in its overall Board of Commissioners-controlled property tax.