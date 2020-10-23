X

Cherokee County OKs coronavirus hazard pay for elections workers

Cherokee County commissioners have authorized hazard pay of $500 a month to election workers who stayed on the job through the COVID-19 pandemic

Credit: Cherokee County

By David Ibata for the AJC

In appreciation of Cherokee County elections workers staying on the job through the coronavirus outbreak, the county Board of Commissioners has authorized hazard pay of $500 per month.

The pay would be funded from a $611,293 grant recently awarded to the county by the Center for Tech and Civil Life to ensure safe and secure elections.

“The elections supervisor would like to use up to $31,000 of the grant funds to pay eligible, permanent personnel hazard pay in the amount of $500/month for the months of June through December, 2020, due to working public elections during the COVID-19 pandemic,” staff told commissioners.

Hazard pay is an eligible expense, covered 100% by the grant agreement, staff said. No county tax dollars are required. Information: https://bit.ly/3khRJW9

