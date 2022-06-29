ajc logo
X

Cherokee approves replacement fire station

A replacement fire station is planned in Cherokee County's Sutallee Community. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Combined ShapeCaption
A replacement fire station is planned in Cherokee County's Sutallee Community. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
3 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently approved a design contract for a replacement fire station in the Sutallee Community.

KRH Architects will design the new Station 13 to be on Ficklen Church Way at Knox Bridge Highway.

“As a Sutallee resident and county commissioner for the area, I am extremely proud and grateful that the county has purchased property and will be building a replacement fire station for the Sutallee community,” said District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter in a county statement.

“This new station will better serve the community and provide a first-class facility for the fire service employees,” Carter added.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services will reuse the design completed by KRH Architects for Station 15 to reduce the overall cost of designing Station 13.

KRH Architects proposed a fee of $100,000 plus civil engineering to reuse the design for other stations.

The cost to include additional square footage for a community room at Station 13 is $62,000, making the total cost of design $162,000.

Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds are being used to pay for the design.

Information: cherokeega.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Elections investigation focuses on alleged breach in South Georgia5h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
1h ago
Politically Georgia podcast: Abortion ruling squeezes state leaders
7h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
6h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
6h ago
Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India
6h ago
The Latest
America ROCKS! by Woodstock on July 1
2h ago
Cherokee sets June 28 transportation hearing
Free gardening classes available online
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top