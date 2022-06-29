Cherokee approves replacement fire station

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently approved a design contract for a replacement fire station in the Sutallee Community.
KRH Architects will design the new Station 13 to be on Ficklen Church Way at Knox Bridge Highway.
“As a Sutallee resident and county commissioner for the area, I am extremely proud and grateful that the county has purchased property and will be building a replacement fire station for the Sutallee community,” said District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter in a county statement.
“This new station will better serve the community and provide a first-class facility for the fire service employees,” Carter added.
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services will reuse the design completed by KRH Architects for Station 15 to reduce the overall cost of designing Station 13.
KRH Architects proposed a fee of $100,000 plus civil engineering to reuse the design for other stations.
The cost to include additional square footage for a community room at Station 13 is $62,000, making the total cost of design $162,000.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds are being used to pay for the design.
Information: cherokeega.com
About the Author