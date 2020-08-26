Canton gives permission for after-hours hospital construction

The hospital can pour concrete, up to six pours maximum, starting at 3 a.m. Monday through Friday from the first part of October to the first part of November. Each pour will require 23 trucks, the hospital said, and the early hours are necessary to eliminate traffic conflicts with arriving staff, doctors, visitors and patients.

Northside also can have crews working until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from mid-November to late December, to install pre-cast building exterior panels. The work otherwise would affect access to the Women’s Center and hospital, the hospital said.