Canton gives permission for after-hours hospital construction

Northside Hospital-Cherokee has received permision from the city of Canton for after-hours construction as it adds two floors to its main tower. NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL-CHEROKEE
Cherokee County | 42 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Canton City Council has approved after-hours construction requests from Northside Hospital-Cherokee, which is adding two floors to its main hospital tower.

The hospital can pour concrete, up to six pours maximum, starting at 3 a.m. Monday through Friday from the first part of October to the first part of November. Each pour will require 23 trucks, the hospital said, and the early hours are necessary to eliminate traffic conflicts with arriving staff, doctors, visitors and patients.

Northside also can have crews working until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from mid-November to late December, to install pre-cast building exterior panels. The work otherwise would affect access to the Women’s Center and hospital, the hospital said.

City ordinance restricts nonresidential construction to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, if within 500 feet of a residential zone and 1,500 feet of an occupied residence.

