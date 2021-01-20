Canton extends mask order, won’t issue special event permits

Responding to worsening COVID-19 numbers in Cherokee County, the Canton City Council has extended through March 31 the mask order currently in place for indoor areas of city facilities.
The order applies to all visitors and staff at City Hall, Public Safety and the Municipal Court. Also, to reduce gatherings on public property, the council voted to not issue any special event permits for the use of public space during first quarter of the year, through March 31.
The council will continue to meet in person for its regular work session and business meeting; however, any special called meetings will be held virtually.
“We do have tools to protect,” said Mayor Bill Grant. “Wear a mask, sanitize, social distance, avoiding large gatherings.”