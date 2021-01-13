‘ATLINGO’ psa helps spread COVID-19 info to residents

Local nonprofit, Big Facts, Small Acts (BFSA), and Emory Healthcare have joined forces and enlisted the help of V103 personality, Tyler Does, aka Tyler Chronicles, to help spread life-saving COVID-19 prevention messaging, according to a press release.
An ode to Atlanta’s unique culture, “ATLINGO” is scheduled to go live on social media today, January 13. The campaign pairs Emory Healthcare professionals sharing important medical information related to COVID-19 with one of Atlanta’s favorite comedians paraphrasing clinical details like “asymptomatic transmission” and “congregate settings” into easy-to-remember, “ATL Lingo.”
“It may be a new year, but we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities,” said Sherri Daye Scott, founder of Big Facts, Small Acts. “Let’s go into 2021 knowing what we’re dealing with and with a true understanding of the facts and how to stay safe.”
The campaign’s January drop date is deliberate. With new COVID-19 cases spiking in Georgia following the holidays, a new strain of COVID-19 found and most Georgia hospitals nearing full capacity, the need to keep communities safe is even greater in 2021.
“Being a part of a community means banding together with your neighbors to protect each other,” said Dr. Nicole Franks, with Emory Healthcare. “There’s a lot of information out there about COVID-19 and we want to make sure the facts are not ignored, especially going into the New Year.”
“ATLINGO” was concepted by Big Facts, Small Acts and produced locally by RiTE MEDIA with director Melissa Alexander of Phyllis Iller.
Information: bigfactssmallacts.org and www.emoryhealthcare.org