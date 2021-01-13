‘ATLINGO’ psa helps spread COVID-19 info to residents

An ode to Atlanta’s unique culture, “ATLINGO” is scheduled to go live on social media today, January 13. The campaign pairs Emory Healthcare professionals sharing important medical information related to COVID-19 with one of Atlanta’s favorite comedians paraphrasing clinical details like “asymptomatic transmission” and “congregate settings” into easy-to-remember, “ATL Lingo.”

“It may be a new year, but we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities,” said Sherri Daye Scott, founder of Big Facts, Small Acts. “Let’s go into 2021 knowing what we’re dealing with and with a true understanding of the facts and how to stay safe.”