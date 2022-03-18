Tiny Doors debuts first Buckhead installations

Explore Utility boxes are eyesores no more

The second tiny door is located in the courtyard between buildings 5 and 8, with a design that pays tribute to Piedmont Center’s greenspace.

“I’ve included natural elements found on the Piedmont Center campus like native trees and walking paths,” Singer said. “The most exciting component is the new augmented reality feature in which the tiny door will open before your eyes, and what’s behind them is a surprise for when you visit.”

Caption Tiny Door ATL installed two new tiny doors at the Piedmont Center. (Courtesy of The Ardent Companies) Credit: The Ardent Companies Credit: The Ardent Companies Caption Tiny Door ATL installed two new tiny doors at the Piedmont Center. (Courtesy of The Ardent Companies) Credit: The Ardent Companies Credit: The Ardent Companies

Real estate company The Ardent Cos. finished its acquisition of Piedmont Center in 2021 with plans to modernize the campus. Among its improvements, Ardent said it has prioritized adding “artful experiences” to the property.

“Tiny Doors ATL has captured the hearts of thousands of Atlantans and has become a staple for the city,” said Mike Guynn, managing director for Ardent. “Whether you’re running to a meeting, taking a lunch break, or enjoying an outdoor stroll, we know these pieces of art will bring smiles to every face as they walk by.”

Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers Caption Reporter Newspapers Logo Credit: Reporter Newspapers Credit: Reporter Newspapers

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.