Tiny Doors debuts first Buckhead installations

An Atlanta-based art project is bringing its cute, miniature doors to Buckhead.
Tiny Doors ATL, a street art project from Karen Anderson Singer, installed two tiny doors at Piedmont Center, the sprawling office complex off Piedmont Road.
The tiny doors were installed this week, marking a total of 24 art pieces in metro Atlanta since Tiny Doors launched in 2014.
Credit: The Ardent Companies
Credit: The Ardent Companies
One tiny door is located between buildings 1 and 4 at Piedmont Center. It features clean, modern lines and an “augmented reality feature,” according to an announcement. That means visitors can open their phones and view a virtual world “that comes alive” in front of the tiny door, said a spokesperson.
The second tiny door is located in the courtyard between buildings 5 and 8, with a design that pays tribute to Piedmont Center’s greenspace.
“I’ve included natural elements found on the Piedmont Center campus like native trees and walking paths,” Singer said. “The most exciting component is the new augmented reality feature in which the tiny door will open before your eyes, and what’s behind them is a surprise for when you visit.”
Credit: The Ardent Companies
Credit: The Ardent Companies
Real estate company The Ardent Cos. finished its acquisition of Piedmont Center in 2021 with plans to modernize the campus. Among its improvements, Ardent said it has prioritized adding “artful experiences” to the property.
“Tiny Doors ATL has captured the hearts of thousands of Atlantans and has become a staple for the city,” said Mike Guynn, managing director for Ardent. “Whether you’re running to a meeting, taking a lunch break, or enjoying an outdoor stroll, we know these pieces of art will bring smiles to every face as they walk by.”
Credit: Reporter Newspapers
Credit: Reporter Newspapers
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author