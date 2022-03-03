Utility boxes are eyesores no more

Decatur

In the fall of 2016, fine artist Larry Holland and the Decatur Arts Alliance initiated the Decatur box project. Larry explains: “The idea really hit me in a trip to Toronto. I knew other places did it, but it was the first time I got to walk among them in person. I’ve done a few other projects with the Alliance and the city, so I asked them and they liked the idea. We started a GoFundMe page and a few local restaurants kicked in with some donations. I think the overall impact was pretty positive, it just brightens up the city.” The following are some typical boxes. You can see a map of them all at fishboneartdecatur.com.

A Decatur utility box painted by Donna Howells.

Church and Sycamore streets

Donna Howells: “Since my box was near the library, to which many children walk, I combined my childhood love of reading and of animals to promote book reading. Maybe they will discover the Beatrix Potter animals with whom I grew up!”

A Decatur utility box painted by Krista Jones.

Church and Lucerne streets

Krista Jones: “When I painted this bright blue box with waves and owls, it was the day I embraced calling myself a muralist. I’ve learned over the years that once I create a mural, it no longer belongs to me. My murals belong to those who witness them.”

A Decatur utility box painted by Sara Nguyen.

Commerce Drive and Ponce de Leon Avenue

Sara Nguyen: An avid scuba diver, Nguyen based her mural on a photo taken during her bucket-list trip to the Cenotes, a system of fresh water caves near Cancun, Mexico.

Mario Daniel's "chicken waffle" box in Decatur.

College Avenue and S. McDonough Street

Mario Daniel: “The ‘chicken waffle’ box was my attempt to create a piece that was dimensional storytelling. The viewer must interact and move around the box to get full context. If I did my job correctly, you will get a chuckle out of it.”

Old Fourth Ward

Not to be outdone by Decatur, in the Summer of 2018 the Old Fourth Ward Alliance teamed up with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs commissioning 18 artists to beautify the utility boxes of the Old Fourth Ward. Here are a few.

An Old Fourth Ward utility box painted by Matt Evans.

Ralph McGill Boulevard and Glen Iris Drive

Matt Evans: Evans uses single, unbroken spiraling lines to depict two Atlantans who made a huge impact on social justice and civil rights: former President Jimmy Carter, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, and late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

An Old Fourth Ward utility box painted by Fabian Williams.

Boulevard and North Highland Avenue

Fabian Williams: His box features the faces of civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., author and activist Coretta Scott King, civil rights leader and philanthropist Hosea Williams, and Ella Baker, who inspired future generations of civil rights leaders.

North Avenue and Glen Iris Drive

Elaine Stephenson: “That was my first ever ‘mural’ and public art project,” says Stephenson. “Going through the process and seeing the result gave me the desire to continue to do more public art projects and power boxes, and those ultimately led to me wanting to pursue being a full-time artist. That project was a game changer!”

An Old Fourth Ward utility box painted by Amol Saraf.

North Avenue and Dallas Street

Amol Saraf: Saraf’s gleaming colors greet visitors at the north end of historic Old Fourth Ward Park.

An Old Fourth Ward utility box painted by Adam Crawford.

Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Avenue

Adam Crawford: Crawford highlights a symbol of the South: the dogwood flower.

Little Five Points

In 2020, the Little Five Points Alliance decorated six boxes at entrance points to the district, giving visitors a memorable welcome to the historic and culturally rich neighborhood. Here are some examples:

An Little Five Points utility box painted by TeMika Grooms.

Moreland and Mansfield avenues

TeMika Grooms: “My mural represents the creative energy emanating from everything that Little Five Points has to offer in terms of people, food, music and its unique businesses. The figure shown is a DJ spinning the galaxy and tapping into a universal higher consciousness that connects us all.”

An Little Five Points utility box painted by Petie Parker.

Euclid and Colquitt avenues

Petie Parker: Parker often uses a black-on-black color scheme for his work but sometimes he switches it up with brilliant Day-Glo colors. His signal box mural highlights locally owned businesses such as the Vortex and Criminal Records.

An Little Five Points utility box painted by Geoffrey Solomon.

Moreland and DeKalb avenues

Geoffrey Solomon: “My mural resonates with the misshapen heart of Little Five. A rowdy band of misfits, and critters, play together, making music for anyone who passes by.”

Utility boxes in other Atlanta neighborhoods. Top: Two by Sydney Compeau. Bottom: Elizabeth Lang (left), Krista Jones.

Other Neighborhoods

East Atlanta, 1181 McPherson Avenue and 520 Flat Shoals Avenue

Sydney Compeau: Compeau has two East Atlanta boxes. The first shows off the village’s four mascots: dragon, rooster, llama and peacock. The second recalls the band posters that were ubiquitous in pre-COVID-19 East Atlanta.

Upper West Side, Ellsworth Park

Elizabeth Lang: Her mural is a best-of-both-worlds mashup of downtown Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains.

Grant Park, United and Woodland avenues

Krista Jones: “My intention with vibrant patterned murals is to bring organic texture to sterile urban spaces. I believe the utility boxes are a simple way to activate a space that might otherwise be overlooked, or seen as an eyesore.”

Arthur Rudick created the Atlanta Street Art Map in 2017 after retiring from a successful career as an engineer with Eastman Kodak and the Coca-Cola Company. His first experience of art was seeing an Alexander Calder mobile as a child in the Pittsburgh airport. Rudick is ArtsATL’s street art expert and a regular contributor.

ArtsATL logo

