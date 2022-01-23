Hamburger icon
Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 6 celebrates Georgia’s 1733 founding

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Super Museum Sunday will take place during varied hours on Feb. 6 at more than 100 sites in person and online throughout Georgia to celebrate the annual Georgia History Festival, remembering Georgia’s founding in 1733.

With free admission, historic sites, house museums, art museums and other points of interest around Georgia will open their doors.

Each site should be contacted directly for current COVID-19 precautions.

This statewide promotion of museums will take place throughout the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites System.

The event is presented by the Georgia History Festival of the Georgia Historical Society.

The Georgia History Festival is the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society.

Among the sites available on Super Museum Sunday in metro Atlanta are:

Cherokee County

Funk Heritage Center of Reinhardt University, 7300 Reinhardt Circle, Waleska; 770-720-5970

Cobb County

Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum, 472 Powder Springs St., Marietta; 770-794-5145; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

online only: Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University; HistoryMuseum.kennesaw.edu

William Root House Museum and Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta; 770-426-4982

Fulton County

Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell; 770-640-3855; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell; 770-992-1731; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion and Film, 1600 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta; 404-253-3132; scadfash.org

Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta St., Roswell; 770-641-3978; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry County

Heritage Park Veterans Museum, 99 Lake Dow Road, McDonough; HeritageParkVeteransMuseum.org

Information: bit.ly/33lKJEv, bit.ly/3A22DI4

For information on sponsorship opportunities for the Georgia History Festival, contact Caroline Rhodes at 912-651-2125 ext. 116 or CRhodes@GeorgiaHistory.com.

