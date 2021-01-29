Anniversary of Georgia’s founding coming up in February

To put this in perspective, it had been more than 125 years since Jamestown, over a century since the Pilgrims landed and 70 years since the Carolina Charter had been granted by King Charles II.

Reminders of our 18th century founding are all around us in the Royal names left on the landscape. The colony itself was named for King George II. Brunswick is an alternative name for the royal family’s House of Hanover. Augusta is named for the wife of Frederick, Prince of Wales. Fort Frederica was named for Frederick. The streets and squares of Savannah and Brunswick and nearby towns still reflect names of early British officials, trustees and the three royal governors.