Residents evacuated after early morning fire at Atlanta apartments

Atlanta firefighters worked for hours to douse hotspots after an early Thursday morning two-alarm fire at an apartment complex off Richardson Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta.
Atlanta firefighters worked for hours to douse hotspots after an early Thursday morning two-alarm fire at an apartment complex off Richardson Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A two-alarm fire at an Atlanta apartment building forced residents from their beds early Thursday morning.

The building in a complex off Richardson Street was evacuated after fire broke out around 2:30 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. No one was reported injured, the news station reported.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the two-alarm fire at the apartment complex off Richardson Street.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the two-alarm fire at the apartment complex off Richardson Street.
Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the two-alarm fire at the apartment complex off Richardson Street.

Fire crews remained at the scene in the Mechanicsville neighborhood for several hours putting out hotspots. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The extent of the damage was not clear. Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Georgia were also at the scene Thursday to assist displaced residents.

