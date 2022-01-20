Residents evacuated after early morning fire at Atlanta apartments

A two-alarm fire at an Atlanta apartment building forced residents from their beds early Thursday morning.
The building in a complex off Richardson Street was evacuated after fire broke out around 2:30 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. No one was reported injured, the news station reported.
Fire crews remained at the scene in the Mechanicsville neighborhood for several hours putting out hotspots. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
The extent of the damage was not clear. Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Georgia were also at the scene Thursday to assist displaced residents.
