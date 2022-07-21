Movie at Piedmont Park pool is July 24

Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” will be shown from 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 24 at Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.
After an hour of swim time in the Piedmont Park pool, the animation movie will be shown on the 25-foot inflatable screen by the Piedmont Park Conservancy.
The cost is $15 per person at bit.ly/3PxJwfV - regardless of age.
A parent or guardian, 21 or over, is required to accompany and remain in the program with any minor under the age of 16.
