Movie at Piedmont Park pool is July 24

Tickets are $15 each to see "Lilo and Stitch" at the Piedmont Park pool from 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 24. (Courtesy of Piedmont Park Conservancy)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” will be shown from 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 24 at Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.

After an hour of swim time in the Piedmont Park pool, the animation movie will be shown on the 25-foot inflatable screen by the Piedmont Park Conservancy.

The cost is $15 per person at bit.ly/3PxJwfV - regardless of age.

A parent or guardian, 21 or over, is required to accompany and remain in the program with any minor under the age of 16.

